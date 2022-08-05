No injuries reported in crash involving school bus in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson said no one was injured in a crash involving a school bus on Friday morning, Aug. 5.

The crash happened on West Irvington Road where it crosses the Santa Cruz River west of I-19.

The bus collided head-on with a pickup just before 8 a.m., but police said the scene was cleared relatively quickly.

It was not immediately known if the bus was carrying students at the time of the crash.

