No injuries reported in crash involving school bus in Tucson

A pickup and school bus collided on West Irvington Road at the Santa Cruz River bridge Friday...
A pickup and school bus collided on West Irvington Road at the Santa Cruz River bridge Friday morning, Aug. 5. No injuries were reported.(See It, Snap It, Send It/Hector Lorona)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:42 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson said no one was injured in a crash involving a school bus on Friday morning, Aug. 5.

The crash happened on West Irvington Road where it crosses the Santa Cruz River west of I-19.

The bus collided head-on with a pickup just before 8 a.m., but police said the scene was cleared relatively quickly.

It was not immediately known if the bus was carrying students at the time of the crash.

