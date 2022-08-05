Northwest Fire District crews respond to hiker rescue off Scenic Drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Northwest Fire District helped a hiker in distress on Friday, Aug. 5.

Crews responded for a hiker rescue off of Scenic Drive this morning to an elderly patient who had been on the trail for over 2 hours. The patient was transported for heat related illness and is in stable condition. #NWFDAZ #SaveLives #toohottohike #hikersafety pic.twitter.com/zCKvOadbRd — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) August 5, 2022

The elderly hiker had been on the trail off Scenic Drive on Tucson’s northwest side for two hours.

The hiker was stabilized and taken to a hospital for treatment of heat-related illness.

No additional information was immediately available.

