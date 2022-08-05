Northwest Fire District crews respond to hiker rescue off Scenic Drive
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Northwest Fire District helped a hiker in distress on Friday, Aug. 5.
The elderly hiker had been on the trail off Scenic Drive on Tucson’s northwest side for two hours.
The hiker was stabilized and taken to a hospital for treatment of heat-related illness.
No additional information was immediately available.
