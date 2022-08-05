One-of-a-kind dance studio in Marana offers judgment-free space for all ages

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The stress from the pandemic is not only affecting adults but also kids, and soon there will be a dance studio in Marana for kids to exercise and express themselves.

Two dance coaches from Marana High School, Maya Alexander and Madison Tweedy, are opening Southern Arizona Spirit Squad, SASS, on the northwest side. The studio is located at 8567 N. Silverbell Road above Snap Fitness.

Alexander said SASS will cater to dancers who are training for high school or college dance teams, as well as dancers of all ages who want to “burn off some steam.”

“We really just want to be a welcoming and supportive and judgment-free zone. We feel like this is a great way for kids to get that energy out, get their workout in, and also just have fun with their friends dancing around,” Alexander said.

Alexander said the studio will offer a variety of classes, but the main focus is pom. She said pom dance is the type of dancing you see from high school or college dance teams, like the Arizona pomline at the University of Arizona.

“There isn’t anything like this here in southern Arizona,” Alexander said. “Before opening this studio, dancers would drive to Scottsdale to train.”

With gas prices so high, Alexander said the studio could really help families here in southern Arizona. She said the coach duo knew there was a need for a pom studio in southern Arizona, but says dancing really helps kids mentally.

In fact, the CDC says dance is great for our brains and mental health. Sticking to a regular workout plan can be tough, but dancing is a great option. Studies show rhythm, balance and music help areas of the brain that control memory and planning.

On top of the mental benefits, Alexander said it can be fun.

The studio will have its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the parking lot.

They’ve been doing free classes free public all week long, and on Saturday, food, music and dancing will take place in the parking lot.

