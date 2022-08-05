Phoenix Suns hosting auditions for more Solar Squad dancers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns are hosting auditions this weekend to search for more Suns Solar Squad dancers!

Do you think you have what it takes to be a Suns dancer? Squad coach Wheezy joined GMAZ anchor Tess Rafols on Friday morning’s show to talk about who they’re looking for during Sunday’s audition, when to come to the arena for prep classes, and more! Tess even got to learn a few sweet steps!

“We normally keep about 18, and we’re looking for multiple teams this year,” Wheezy said. “We also have our hype squad!” This Sunday at 10 a.m. at Gila River Wild Horse Pass, auditions will be held all day long. In the following week, auditions for the hype squad will be held on Thursday.

To learn more about tonight’s prep class prior to auditions and more information about where, how and when to audition in the coming weeks, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.