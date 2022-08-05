Advertise
Police discover man taking upskirt videos at Scottsdale bar had child porn, court docs say

Ryan Kocak was booked into jail on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and more than...
Ryan Kocak was booked into jail on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and more than 40 counts related to unlawful recording and voyeurism.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:16 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Goodyear man who was caught using his cellphone to record up the skirts of women at a Scottsdale bar had even more disturbing media on his phone, investigators said. According to court records, he had multiple images and videos of child porn. The investigation started when security at Casa Amigos in Old Town Scottsdale spotted Ryan Albert Kocak taking upskirt videos of several women on the night of Dec. 4, 2021. The guards took his cellphone, kicked him out of the bar and turned the phone over to Scottsdale police. On July 13, detectives analyzed the phone for media created on the night of Dec. 4 and found 15 upskirts videos that Kocak took, according to court documents.

TRENDING: Kari Lake wins Arizona Republican nomination for governor, per The AP

A week later, detectives got a search warrant to look at all the media on the phone and discovered photos and videos of kids being sexually abused. Kocak was arrested on Wednesday, and officers seized two more phones and three laptops. As of Wednesday, a full analysis is still being done on the original phone. The detective said they also found six videos of sexual activity that were taken from a window, and the two people being recorded didn’t know it. The time stamp from the videos was Aug. 12, 2019, and location data showed it was outside an apartment near 77th Street and E. Sandalwood Drive, which is north of Chaparral Road. Police are trying to identify those victims.

TRENDING: Phoenix officer who was shot multiple times hits another milestone in recovery

Kocak was booked into jail on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and more than 40 counts related to unlawful recording and voyeurism. His bond was set at $75,000. Court documents said Kocak has lived in Goodyear with his wife for three years and is unemployed. They also said he’s been arrested before, but investigators redacted the allegations.

