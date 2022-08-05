Puppy rescued from dumpster in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Avondale recently, thanks to some firefighters.

The crew of Engine 175 said they just happened to be in the right place at the right time as they were returning to their truck after a call. They heard something strange coming from inside a dumpster, so they took a peak inside and found a puppy! The little black and white fella had been abandoned and literally thrown away. The firefighters scooped him up, put him inside of a firefighter helmet, gave him a bath, and have already found him a fur-ever home.

The firefighters named their little resue “Helmutt”, a combination of helmet & mutt! If you know of someone or an organization doing something good in the community and want to nominate them for our Something Good segment, click here. Don’t forget your photos and video!

