Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Puppy rescued from dumpster in Avondale

A puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Avondale recently, thanks to some firefighters.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Avondale recently, thanks to some firefighters.

The crew of Engine 175 said they just happened to be in the right place at the right time as they were returning to their truck after a call. They heard something strange coming from inside a dumpster, so they took a peak inside and found a puppy! The little black and white fella had been abandoned and literally thrown away. The firefighters scooped him up, put him inside of a firefighter helmet, gave him a bath, and have already found him a fur-ever home.

The firefighters named their little resue “Helmutt”, a combination of helmet & mutt! If you know of someone or an organization doing something good in the community and want to nominate them for our Something Good segment, click here. Don’t forget your photos and video!

TRENDING: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office urges caution at lakes as drownings increase

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of Southwest flights were delayed and others canceled at Sky Harbor after storms rolled...
Dozens of flights delayed as Southwest works to restore systems at Sky Harbor following heavy storms
Chris Hart, 37, was beaten to death in a parking lot near 22nd Street and Kolb Road in June.
Friends cry out for justice after Tucson man beaten to death in mall parking lot
Westbound I-10 was closed Thursday, Aug. 4, because of a crash near Marsh Station Road.
UPDATE: 2 crashes stop I-10 traffic near Marsh Station Road
The Tucson Police Department said these suspects broke into Salpointe Catholic on July 21,...
Suspects sought after Tucson-area school vandalized
Kari Lake, the Trump-endorsed candidate, defeated opponent Karrin Taylor Robson on Thursday...
Lake defeats Robson, will face Hobbs in November

Latest News

Kari Lake, the Trump-endorsed candidate, defeated opponent Karrin Taylor Robson on Thursday...
Lake defeats Robson, will face Hobbs in November
James Saxon has been a running backs coach for the team since 2019.
Arizona Cardinals asst. coach placed on leave over domestic battery charges
WNBA players, coaches and fans locked arms and tried to send the American basketball star...
Brittney Griner recognized with WNBA moment of silence
A pickup and school bus collided on West Irvington Road at the Santa Cruz River bridge Friday...
No injuries reported in crash involving school bus in Tucson
The Phoenix Suns are hosting auditions today downtown to search for more Suns Dancers!
Phoenix Suns hosting auditions for more Solar Squad dancers