Cochise County Sheriff’s Office investigates sexual abuse of juvenile

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sexual abuse of a juvenile in the Benson area and asking for the public’s help in this case. 56-year-old Jack Grant Jeakins was arrested on July 25, 2022 on sexual abuse charges. He was booked into the Cochise County Jail in Bisbee.

Through the investigation, it was determined that Jeakins may have been approaching juveniles and/or their families in public places in the area, attempting to get close to them. As a result of Jeakins actions identified over the past several months/year, a juvenile became a victim of reported sexual abuse.

The Sheriff’s Office believes there might be more victims.

If you have any information about this subject, or similar actions related to you or someone you know, please contact the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible at 520-432-9502.

Information received will be assigned to a Detective for follow-up in this case.

