FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pattern stays active through next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tomorrow is shaping up to be the more active day this weekend. A surge of moisture will move northward from the Gulf of California while an inverted trough pushes in from the east. This combination could make for an active day across southern Arizona tomorrow with heavy rain, flash flooding, damaging winds and widespread blowing dust. Stay weather aware.

TONIGHT: 30% chance for showers and storms. Lows in the mid-70s.

TOMORROW: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

MONDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

TUESDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

FRIDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

