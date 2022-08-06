Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple digits today but a cool down with rain on the way

Allie Potter August 6 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:57 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A more favorable flow pattern for daily thunderstorms will develop this coming week as the upper high becomes centered over the Four Corners region. Daytime temperature will remain near seasonable readings.

Today: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 103. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 99. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11:00 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 98. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: 50% percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 98.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 98.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 99.

Thursday Night: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 98.

