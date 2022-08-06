Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson end relationship, report says

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up after first dating in 2021.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up after first dating in 2021.(Jose Luis Magana/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:34 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are no more.

According to CNN, a source said the pair broke up this week because of distance and schedules.

Kardashian and Davidson have been romantically linked since October of last year after the pair met when Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

Davidson was a cast member on the comedy sketch show for eight years. He left last season.

While the couple was dating, Kardashian was going through a contentious divorce with her estranged husband Kanye West.

Kardashian was legally declared single in March.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of Southwest flights were delayed and others canceled at Sky Harbor after storms rolled...
Dozens of flights delayed as Southwest works to restore systems at Sky Harbor following heavy storms
Chris Hart, 37, was beaten to death in a parking lot near 22nd Street and Kolb Road in June.
Friends cry out for justice after Tucson man beaten to death in mall parking lot
The Tucson Police Department said these suspects broke into Salpointe Catholic on July 21,...
Suspects sought after Tucson-area school vandalized
Westbound I-10 was closed Thursday, Aug. 4, because of a crash near Marsh Station Road.
UPDATE: 2 crashes stop I-10 traffic near Marsh Station Road
Kari Lake, the Trump-endorsed candidate, defeated opponent Karrin Taylor Robson on Thursday...
Lake defeats Robson, will face Hobbs in November

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
People watch from the gallery before a vote is held on Senate Bill 1 during a special session...
Indiana Legislature 1st to approve abortion bans post Roe
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.
Reports: Actress Anne Heche critical after crashing car into house, starting fire