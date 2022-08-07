Advertise
73-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in Tucson’s midtown

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 73-year-old woman who was hit by a car in Tucson’s midtown early Saturday, Aug. 6.

According to Tucson police, first responders were called around 2:40 a.m. to an area north of Broadway Boulevard and East Country Club Road, where they found the woman’s body.

She has been identified as Saundra Bridgeford Lewis.

Detectives determined Lewis had been walking in the northbound lanes of Country Club Road when she was hit.

The vehicle, believed to be a small, white pickup truck, left the scene before authorities arrived.

Anyone with information on Lewis’ death is asked to call 88-CRIME. Tipsters can stay anonymous.

