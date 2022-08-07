FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A more favorable flow pattern for daily thunderstorms will persist through this coming week as the upper high becomes centered over the Four Corners region. Daytime temperature will remain near seasonable readings.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5:00 p.m. Patchy blowing dust after 4:00 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 101. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8:00 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. West southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 97. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11:00 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 98. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11:00 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 97.

Wednesday Night: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 98.

Thursday Night: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 99.

Friday Night: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 98.

