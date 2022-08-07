Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Sunday is a First Alert Action Day

Sunday 2 PM to Midnight
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Due to an elevated risk of strong storms and flash flooding, Sunday is a First Alert Action Day across southern Arizona. A Flood Watch remains in effect Sunday from 2PM to Midnight from western Cochise County, through Santa Cruz and Pima Counties. A Blowing Dust Advisory has been issued from 5 PM to 11 PM for Tucson and areas west/northwestward.

An active monsoon setup is expected for the upcoming week as an upper-level high centers itself over the Four Corners region. Daily thunderstorm chances will remain in the forecast, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Gusty winds, blowing dust, localized flooding, and frequent lightning are all storm concerns. High temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 90s each day – near, or just below normal for this time of year in Tucson.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms, mainly before Midnight. Gradually decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

