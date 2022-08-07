Tucson Police investigating overnight homicide on east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Speedway Blvd. and N. Magnolia Ave. around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officer Frank Magos told KOLD News 13 one person died at an area hospital from the incident.

Homicide Detectives are currently investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

