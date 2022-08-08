FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms continue through the week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An active monsoon setup is expected for the upcoming week as an upper-level high centers itself over the Four Corners region. Daily thunderstorm chances will remain in the forecast, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Gusty winds, blowing dust, localized flooding, and frequent lightning are all storm concerns. High temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 90s each day – near, or just below normal for this time of year in Tucson.

MONDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

