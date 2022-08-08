Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms continue through the week!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, August 8th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:45 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An active monsoon setup is expected for the upcoming week as an upper-level high centers itself over the Four Corners region. Daily thunderstorm chances will remain in the forecast, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Gusty winds, blowing dust, localized flooding, and frequent lightning are all storm concerns. High temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 90s each day – near, or just below normal for this time of year in Tucson.

MONDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died at an area hospital from the incident and Homicide Detectives are currently...
Tucson Police investigating overnight homicide on east side
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
73-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in Tucson’s midtown
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
Man shows no remorse for fatally shooting registered sex offender, deputies say
A troubled Tucson park will get $3 million makeover
A troubled Tucson park will get $3 million makeover
Southern Arizona school districts relying on substitutes as school year begins
Southern Arizona school districts relying on substitutes as school year begins

Latest News

Expect heavy rain, flash flooding, frequent lightning and strong winds with any storms that...
ACTION DAY: Rain, storm chances continue Monday
KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, August 8th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, August 8th
Sunday, August 7th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Sunday is a First Alert Action Day
Allie Potter August 7 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day