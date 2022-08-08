Marana Police arrest juvenile for threats on first day of classes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A juvenile has been arrested by Marana Police after a threat was made on social media.

The MPD responded this morning after the threat was received on social media, claiming a school was going to be blown up.

Monday was the first day of classes for the Marana Unified School District.

The MPD said it acted immediately, located the source of the threat and arrested the juvenile. He was charged with one count of threats and intimidation.

The Marana USD said the suspect lives in another state and was visiting family in Marana.

No specific school or location was identified in the threat.

“Regardless of the type of social media platforms where comments are being made; it’s important to know that these threats will be taken seriously and followed up on immediately,” the MPD said.

