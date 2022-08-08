Marana Unified School District staff trained throughout summer to prepare for safe school year

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Students in the Marana Unified School District head back to school for their first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 8, and school administrators spent the summer reviewing safety and security measures to get ready for the return.

Mark Goligoski, MUSD assistant superintendent of operations, said the Marana Police Department toured all 21 campuses to find out just how secure every school is.

He said every campus passed the test.

“They have single-point entryways, a check in system for all guests, and cameras to keep students safe,” Goligoski said. “What we found is staff needed more training, so they know what to do if something does happen.”

Staff members spent the summer going through drills and scenarios to make sure they know what to do to keep students safe. Now that students are coming back to school, Goligoski said they will also go through those scenarios to get them familiar with the procedures.

Goligoski said a new security coordinator was hired. That security coordinator will lead those trainings all year long.

“Our No. 1 priority always comes back to our relationships with our kids and our families. They’re our best source of information, they’re the ones that are going to talk to us if they need anything or see anything, they say something,” Goligoski said.

Students and teachers will have a lot of discussions about red flags and behaviors to look out for, so students can report something suspicious before anything happens.

For those students that are in need, the district really ramped up its mental health services this summer to prepare for the school year. Goligoski said they will be able to provide counseling and additional support.

The goal is to identify possible threats and respond before there’s ever a dangerous situation.

