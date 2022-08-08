Pima County Public Health Director: risk of monkeypox is “very small” to the general population

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Public Health Director, there is no need to be alarmed about monkeypox in Pima County. She says risk remains small in the general population.

But there are others who are at high risk, and the county wants them to know how to access resources.

“Honestly it’s like kind of scary,” says UA student Emily Aguilar.

Monkeypox has caused alarm throughout the country as we learn how the virus spreads and impacts our communities. As of today, Pima County has six confirmed cases, but Dr. Theresa Cullen expects that number to rise soon as there are currently potential cases under investigation.

“The case is then investigated very similar to what we’ve become quite familiar with through Covid with a case investigation. One of the points of that case investigation is to ensure that the individual has appropriate access to care, but also to ensure that we can identify contact.”

One of the biggest concerns is kids back to school and how students may be impacted by it. Cullen says risk is minimal in K-12 because of the school-based population.

Those most susceptible are those who have been exposed to monkeypox, males who have had multiple male sexual partners, and healthcare workers who collect samples.

But when it comes to the University of Arizona, the message for students is different.

“The head of WHO indicated that people should consider reducing their number of sex and/or intimate partners, so that is a recommendation. The other recommendation is for people to look at their own skin,” says Cullen.

“If you think about Covid, just wearing a simple mask, something that was in my opinion very simple...not a lot of people did so taking something that big, you know sex, is...it’d be kind of harder to control...it’s just harder,” says UA student Daniel Fraijo.

920 additional vaccines are expected to be received by the county by the end of the month. While partnerships are taking place to better educate the public, Dr. Cullen says she has one primary message.

“Overall however I feel quite safe saying to the general community that the risk of monkeypox is very small to the general population.”

The county says if you believe you may be at-risk, click here to take a survey. There you can be placed in the vaccination queue if you are deemed eligible.

The county is also hosting a webinar where you can have questions answered on the topic. To register, click here.

