Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Pursuit ends in shooting involving Maricopa officers, police say

Police in Maricopa were involved in a shooting Sunday evening that left one person injured.
Police in Maricopa were involved in a shooting Sunday evening that left one person injured.(AZFamily)
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after Maricopa police exchanged gunfire with a suspect after a pursuit near Porter Road and the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway Sunday night.

Police say it all began around 6 pm. when Maricopa police got a call for service in the Homestead neighborhood. Police were unable to share what the call for service was about, but say a pursuit began shortly after officers arrived. The suspect, who has not been identified, then crashed into another car near Porter Road and Maricopa Casa Grande Highway.

Sgt. Hal Koozer said at least one innocent person was hospitalized in that initial crash. That’s when he says the gunfire was exchanged.

“During that time gunshot was exchanged,” he said. “The suspect is at the hospital right now and no officers were hurt in the situation thanks goodness.”

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is taking over the investigation because it is an officer-involved shooting involving Maricopa police. The officer or officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway. Their names have not yet been released.

No other information has been released, but Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died at an area hospital from the incident and Homicide Detectives are currently...
Tucson Police investigating overnight homicide on east side
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
73-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in Tucson’s midtown
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
Man shows no remorse for fatally shooting registered sex offender, deputies say
A troubled Tucson park will get $3 million makeover
A troubled Tucson park will get $3 million makeover
Southern Arizona school districts relying on substitutes as school year begins
Southern Arizona school districts relying on substitutes as school year begins

Latest News

Overton Road is closed because of storm runoff flowing in the Cañada del Oro Wash on Thursday,...
Pima County road closures
Students in the Marana Unified School District head back to school for their first day of...
Marana Unified School District staff trained throughout summer to prepare for safe school year
Casper is hiring "professional sleepers."
Casper hiring professional nappers
First day of school for MUSD
First day of school for MUSD
DeMarco says there were no cracks or chips in her moon roof before the incident at the car...
Moon roof shatters in car wash in San Tan Valley