Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

3 dead in shooting at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting

Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting...
Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida, police said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:05 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida, police said.

Officers responded to a report that a man was shot and a woman was being held hostage Monday night in Edgewater, which is near Daytona Beach.

The other people at the meeting were able escape the offices of Be The Bridge, a nonprofit organization that helps the homeless and others get a fresh start in life. Edgewater police said in a Facebook post that investigators believe it appeared to involve a domestic dispute.

Officers sought to make contact with the suspect to negotiate before a SWAT team breached the building and found the gunman and the two others dead inside, the post said. No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marana police arrest juvenile for threats on first day of classes
Marana police arrest juvenile for threats on first day of classes
A teen was killed in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7.
One killed, one injured in back-to-back shootings in midtown Tucson
At least one person was killed in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7.
Authorities investigating Sunday morning homicide in midtown Tucson
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
The argument was over a food order.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Wendy’s employee sucker punches customer in Prescott Valley

Latest News

The Kia logo is displayed in this photo from Aug. 16, 2014. Kia issued a recall for certain...
Kia recalls sedans because plates in ceiling can come loose
Kevin Welsh holds up PHA pellets at the Danimer Scientific plant on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in...
Billions pour into bioplastics as markets begin ramping up
Police said the truck was 'literally split in two.'
10 children, 2 adults taken to hospital after crash splits truck in 2
A bus driver shortage led to a principal and athletic director of a Wisconsin high school...
School principal and athletic director step up to drive school buses
The internet agrees, Cora, 9 months old, and Woody Harrelson share a similar smile.
LOOK! This baby is Woody Harrelson’s doppelganger