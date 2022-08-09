Advertise
ACTION DAY: Rain, flash floods possible

There is a 70% chance for rain through early Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 16.
Expect heavy rain, flash flooding, frequent lightning and strong winds with any storms that develop.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Tuesday, Aug. 9, because of rain and flash flood chances.

Thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast through the week, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Gusty winds, blowing dust, localized flooding, and frequent lightning are all storm concerns. The ground is saturated so it won’t take much rainfall to get some flooding.

Expect heavy rain, flash flooding, frequent lightning and strong winds with any storms that develop.

Your Photos And Video

We always enjoy your photos and videos of the weather. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/m7l88954

Forecast

Below is Tucson’s forecast as of Monday night. You can get the most up-to-date information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE, and the Android version is available HERE.

TUESDAY: 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-90s.

SUNDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-90s.

MONDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-90s.

