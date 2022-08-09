Advertise
Authorities looking for man who robbed several Circle Ks

Authorities are looking for a suspect who robbed several Circle Ks in the Tucson area last month.
Authorities are looking for a suspect who robbed several Circle Ks in the Tucson area last month.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed suspect who robbed several Circle Ks in the Tucson area last month.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the robberies happened July 4 at the Circle K at 3795 South Palo Verde Road and July 10 and 16 at the Circle K at 3845 South Country Club Road.

In all three incidents, the suspect was armed with a black handgun and demanded money.

The suspect had been described as a Hispanic or Native American man, about 5-foot-11 or 6-foot.

He was last seen wearing a denim jacket with a grey sweatshirt, hoodie, black pants, and white tennis shoes. He was also wearing a black hat and a black and gray glove on his right hand and a black one on his left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

