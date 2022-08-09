Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Cyclist fighting for life after hit-and-run crash near Grant, Oracle in Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:39 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cyclist is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run accident near Grant and Oracle in Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7.

The Tucson Police Department said a man was found around 5:30 a.m. and was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no description of the suspect vehicle at this time, according to the TPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marana police arrest juvenile for threats on first day of classes
Marana police arrest juvenile for threats on first day of classes
A teen was killed in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7.
One killed, one injured in back-to-back shootings in midtown Tucson
At least one person was killed in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7.
Authorities investigating Sunday morning homicide in midtown Tucson
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
The argument was over a food order.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Wendy’s employee sucker punches customer in Prescott Valley

Latest News

Lamont Dozier, far left, is joined by, from the left, singer Diana Ross and songwriters Brian...
Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier dead at 81
Authorities are looking for a suspect who robbed Circle Ks in the Tucson area last month.
Authorities looking for suspect in several armed robberies
Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting...
3 dead in shooting at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden signs $280B CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China