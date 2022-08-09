Cyclist fighting for life after hit-and-run crash near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:39 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cyclist is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run accident near Grant and Oracle in Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7.
The Tucson Police Department said a man was found around 5:30 a.m. and was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There is no description of the suspect vehicle at this time, according to the TPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
