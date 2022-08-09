Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

ONLY ON FOX5: New discoveries on first set of skeletal remains found at Lake Mead

New discoveries on first set of skeletal remains found at Lake Mead
By Dani Masten
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:42 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 is uncovering new discoveries about the human remains found inside a barrel at Lake Mead. This comes less than 48 hours after yet another set of human remains were found.

A woman who believes that could be her brother spoke with FOX5 exclusively. She told us her brother, Bobbi Eugene Shaw, has been missing for about 45 years.

His sister Barbara Brock said she hasn’t stopped looking for him since.

“It has been devastating because if I see something that looks like him, you got to look and make sure it is not him,” said Brock.

Las Vegas police contacted her asking to collect DNA samples because they believe her brother matches the description of the body found inside that barrel.

“Bob went missing, I believe 1977 and of course all these years, we have wondered where he is at,” said Barbara Brock. “If he is alive or dead. I give up on him being alive quite a while ago.”

Brock said Metro contacted her and her family back in May when the body in the barrel was discovered.

“They called me for DNA, so I gave them the DNA samples and so did my nephew and they said they are testing it,” said Brock.

FOX5 called Metro to find out more.

Police said the timeframe of when Bobbi went missing also matched the remains possible timeframe.

Brock said her brother was involved with the mafia, which may have had some connection to his disappearance.

Metro has told us in the past this death is a homicide and may be mob-related.

“When they found the first body in the barrel, I just knew it was him,” said Brock. “I still feel it is him.”

In the end, Brock just hopes for some concrete answers.

“We are praying that is Bob,” said Brock. “I know he is gone but a definite knowing would make me feel better.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marana police arrest juvenile for threats on first day of classes
Marana police arrest juvenile for threats on first day of classes
A teen was killed in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7.
One killed, one injured in back-to-back shootings in midtown Tucson
At least one person was killed in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7.
Authorities investigating Sunday morning homicide in midtown Tucson
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
The argument was over a food order.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Wendy’s employee sucker punches customer in Prescott Valley

Latest News

Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ on tennis career
Rainwater everywhere is unsafe to drink, study says.
Rainwater is unsafe to drink everywhere, researchers say
Restaurant seating
Arizona restaurants feeling the pitch as inflation keeps guest checks and operating expenses high
Lamont Dozier, far left, is joined by, from the left, singer Diana Ross and songwriters Brian...
Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier dead at 81
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
‘Street Outlaws’ show star dies while filming in Las Vegas