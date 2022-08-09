Advertise
Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings in effect for part of southern Arizona

Thunderstorm generic image
Thunderstorm generic image(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service’s Office in Tucson has issued a Severe Thunderstorm warning for parts of Pima and Pinal Counties until 4:15 p.m.

A flash flood warning was also issued for the areas of Marana , Rillito and Cortaro , which is in effect until 6:45 p.m.

The warning was issued around 3:30 p.m. for northeastern Pima County and southeastern Pinal County.

Meteorologists say a severe thunderstorm was seen over Casas Adobes, seven miles southeast of Marana, moving north at five miles per hour.

Quarter-size hail and up to 60 mile per hour wind gusts are possible. Hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees is expected.

Residents are urged to move into an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Impacted locations include:

  • Tucson
  • Oro Valley
  • Casas Adobes
  • Marana
  • Flowing Wells
  • Tortolita
  • Saguaro National Park West
  • Catalina Foothills
  • Tucson Estates
  • Picture Rocks
  • Dove Mountain

