Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings in effect for part of southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service’s Office in Tucson has issued a Severe Thunderstorm warning for parts of Pima and Pinal Counties until 4:15 p.m.

A flash flood warning was also issued for the areas of Marana , Rillito and Cortaro , which is in effect until 6:45 p.m.

The warning was issued around 3:30 p.m. for northeastern Pima County and southeastern Pinal County.

Meteorologists say a severe thunderstorm was seen over Casas Adobes, seven miles southeast of Marana, moving north at five miles per hour.

Quarter-size hail and up to 60 mile per hour wind gusts are possible. Hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees is expected.

Residents are urged to move into an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Impacted locations include:

Tucson

Oro Valley

Casas Adobes

Marana

Flowing Wells

Tortolita

Saguaro National Park West

Catalina Foothills

Tucson Estates

Picture Rocks

Dove Mountain

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.