One killed, one injured in back-to-back shootings in midtown Tucson

A teen was killed in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7.
A teen was killed in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teen was killed and a man was hurt in shootings near Speedway and Rosemont in Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were first called to the area around 2:30 a.m. A 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds was transported to the hospital and he is expected to recover.

While at that first shooting scene, officers heard gunfire coming from Royal Palms Apartments, which is near East 2nd Street and North Magnolia Avenue.

A 15-year-old boy was found with gunshot wounds and he died at a local hospital.

Police spoke to several witnesses and believe several other people fled the area before they got there.

No suspects have been identified in either shooting. Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to 911 or 88-CRIME.

