Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Arizona on Thursday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is making his way to state 48 on Thursday as his department plans to announce infrastructure investments made through the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last November.

According to a department spokesperson, Buttigieg will travel to Tucson before making his way to Phoenix. Details on when and where he is expected to appear haven’t been released yet, but the secretary has frequently touted successes of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs by traveling around the country. Buttigieg joined U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly last year in Phoenix after the passing of the historic $1.1 trillion bill.

The infrastructure bill paved way for a $158 million grant to pay for a 1.6-mile northwest extension of Phoenix’s Valley Metro light rail system. Arizona was expected to automatically receive at least $7.9 billion, most of it expected to be highway projects. More money was also allocated to expand broadband access, improve water infrastructure, add additional electric vehicle charging stations and add funding for wildfire prevention and cybersecurity.

Last week, the Associated Press reported that the Transportation Department was considering requiring airlines to offer passengers a refund if their flight schedule is changed significantly or makes major itinerary changes.

“When Americans buy an airline ticket, they should get to their destination safely, reliably, and affordably,” Buttigieg previously said in a statement. “This new proposed rule would protect the rights of travelers and help ensure they get the timely refunds they deserve from the airlines.”

It’s not known if Buttigieg will discuss airline rule changes or discuss any other projects at either event in Arizona.

The Associated Press contributed to this report through prior coverage.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.