Tucson family hosts toy drive in honor of late son

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:35 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson family is asking for toy donations for kids in need in honor of their young son, who died four years ago.

According to the family of Gabriel Torres, an infant who died in a car accident near Tucson on April 10, 2018, donation boxes will be set up at several businesses throughout the Tucson area.

The donation boxes will be up until Gabriel’s fifth birthday, on Aug. 25.

All donations will then be taken to Aviva Children’s services in support of their Holiday Program, which aims to provide a sense of normalcy for kids in the care of the Department of Child Safety during the holiday season.

