University of Arizona health experts warn returning students about COVID-19, monkeypox

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Health experts at the University of Arizona are preparing for a surge in students on campus ahead of the move-in for the fall semester, and they want everyone to do their part to stay healthy.

Masks are no longer required on campus, but they’re recommended. Vaccines are really the big thing health officials are pushing for Tuesday morning, Aug. 9.

With COVID-19 and now monkeypox spreading across the country, Dr. Richard Carmona, distinguished laureate professor at the University of Arizona, said vaccines will help curb that spread.

“I think students need to be aware.” Carmona said. “I mean it’s just like raising awareness of the flu season. “It’s going to be out there. Do every precaution you can, including getting vaccinated.”

Campus Health has those shots available to all students. Carmona said all new students need to have proof of a measles and mumps vaccine before starting classes. A negative COVID-19 test is also recommended before heading to campus.

Crews will be cleaning classrooms and campus buildings regularly.

Carmona said if you’re a student with underlying health conditions, a mask is strongly recommended. If you have a chronic disease, you may want to rethink campus life altogether.

“If you have cancer, HIV, asthma and you’re taking medications to suppress you, you may want to think about not coming back to campus and arranging another way to get distance education and so on,” Carmona said. “For sure if you’re on campus and you’re high risk for seniors or sick students with students that require them to take immunosuppressants, wear a mask at all times.”

Carmona said students should be doing the basics, Washing their hands, avoiding those big gatherings and wearing a mask if they’re around a lot of people.

Students are reminded that if they aren’t feeling well, do not come to class and isolate until they test negative. If they feel sick or see any sort of rash, it is best to isolate and call a medical professional right away.

