UPDATE: Police say they know make, model of truck involved in hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities believe they know the make and model of the car that was involved in a fatal hit and run early Saturday, Aug. 6.

Tucson police said Tuesday they believe the vehicle is a white, late-model Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, which likely has front-end damage.

A white Chevy Colorado, like the one pictured, may have been involved in the hit-and-run. (Tucson Police Department)

The Tucson Police Department said Saundra Bridgeford Lewis, 73, was hit near Broadway and Country Club.

The TPD said Lewis was walking in the northbound lanes of Country Club when she was hit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.