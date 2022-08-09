Voters who cast provisional ballots have until Aug. 9 to verify identities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County voters who cast conditional provisional ballots in the primary elections have until Tuesday, Aug. 9 to make them count, officials recently announced.

Such voters are urged to go to the Pima County Recorder’s Office or other designated locations to confirm their identification in-person.

The Recorder’s Office may have already tried to call voters if the signature on their ballot couldn’t be confirmed. Voters who got the call but didn’t answer can verify their signatures at 520-724-4309.

All voters can check the status HERE .

