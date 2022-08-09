Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Voters who cast provisional ballots have until Aug. 9 to verify identities

Pima County.
Pima County.(Pima County)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:09 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County voters who cast conditional provisional ballots in the primary elections have until Tuesday, Aug. 9 to make them count, officials recently announced.

Such voters are urged to go to the Pima County Recorder’s Office or other designated locations to confirm their identification in-person.

The Recorder’s Office may have already tried to call voters if the signature on their ballot couldn’t be confirmed. Voters who got the call but didn’t answer can verify their signatures at 520-724-4309.

All voters can check the status HERE.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7.
Authorities investigating Sunday morning homicide in midtown Tucson
Woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Tucson
Marana police arrest juvenile for threats on first day of classes
Marana police arrest juvenile for threats on first day of classes
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
Man shows no remorse for fatally shooting registered sex offender, deputies say
A troubled Tucson park will get $3 million makeover
A troubled Tucson park will get $3 million makeover

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters following a...
Dems change some tax provisions as they ready economic bill
Kari Lake, the Trump-endorsed candidate, defeated opponent Karrin Taylor Robson on Thursday...
Lake defeats Robson, will face Hobbs in November
Fontes will face Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem in November.
Adrian Fontes wins Democratic nomination in secretary of state primary race