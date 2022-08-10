Baby girl taken by birth mom from foster family found

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The five-month-baby girl who was taken from her foster family’s home in Phoenix on Saturday was found late Tuesday night.

Eunice was taken from the home by her birth mother Angelica Salinas. On Tuesday, Angelica arrived at a family member’s home with Eunice and shortly afterward, Phoenix police arrived to collect the baby. She was returned back to her foster family. Officers said they found the baby healthy, and Angelica was taken to Phoenix Police headquarters.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.