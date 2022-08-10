A ‘boost’ for getting ‘boosted’: TUSD considers bonus for employees who receive second COVID-19 booster

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tuesday night, Southern Arizona’s largest school district discussed offering a stipend to employees who are fully vaccinated and doubly boosted against COVID-19.

Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo says the $2.25 million commitment could save them in the long run.

Employees would receive a one-time payment of $250 after providing proof of receiving a second booster shot.

“The $250 stipend absolutely will be a cheaper alternative than potentially having somebody who is infected with COVID-19 out for seven or eight days,” said Dr. Trujillo. “If that’s a teacher, that’s going to run us at least $150 to $160 a day to bring in a sub, plus the cost of that teacher’s sick day. Then, times that by potentially hundreds of teachers.”

Right now, the second COVID-19 booster is available to immunocompromised individuals over the age of 12 and everyone over the age of 50.

“We have it on good sources that very shortly; as early as later on this month or early in September, access to the second booster shot will be available to everyone,” Dr. Trujillo said.

At the TUSD governing board meeting, the proposal sparked some criticism.

“Which of you do we hold responsible for vaccine injuries?” asked a TUSD parent. “I personally know quite a few people who have died or have serious long-term injuries from this vaccine.”

“A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) has demonstrated that people who are triple vaccinated, COVID recovery is significantly slower and remains contagious for longer than people who are not vaccinated at all,” a TUSD teacher said.

However, Dr. Trujillo points to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations.

“We do know that the severity of the symptoms are usually milder for fully vaccinated individuals who are fully boosted,” he said.

Dr. Trujillo says TUSD is transitioning from “reacting to a pandemic” to “managing an endemic.”

So, what about families who believe funds would be better spent on addressing the bus driver shortage?

“Well, we have invested a significant amount of money to the bus driver shortage and these are dollars that we have received for the specific purpose of mitigating COVID,” said Dr. Trujillo. “These [ESSER] dollars are not coming from our general budget.”

The item will be brought back for a final vote in the coming weeks.

