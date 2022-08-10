Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Champions of Magic tour coming to Tucson in October

On Oct. 5, Centennial Hall in Tucson will play host to five world-class illusionists as they...
On Oct. 5, Centennial Hall in Tucson will play host to five world-class illusionists as they show off their magical abilities in the Champions of Magic show!(Champions of Magic Tour)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Centennial Hall in Tucson will host five world-class illusionists as they show off their magical abilities in the Champions of Magic show!

The show is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Tickets start at $23 and can be purchased HERE.

The tour will then head to Phoenix for shows at The Orpheum on Oct. 6 and 7.

The show hails from London’s West End, and for two nights only, you can catch their performances starting at 7:30 p.m. The performers will be Hollie England, Alex McAleer, Fernando Velasco, and the Young & Strange duo. Between them, the magicians have been on various star-studded shows such as CW’s ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’, NBC’s ‘Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon, ‘The Today Show’, and ‘Access Hollywood Live.’

You may have heard of a few of their stunts, having been previously attempted by Harry Houdini, levitation, and other seemingly logic-defying tricks.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.
Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says
Human remains found in barrel at Lake Mead
ONLY ON FOX5: New discoveries on first set of skeletal remains found at Lake Mead
A teen was killed in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7.
One killed, one injured in back-to-back shootings in midtown Tucson
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill., on...
Lower prices offer Americans slight reprieve from inflation
Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff during the monsoon.
Pima County road closures