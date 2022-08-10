Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Child sexually assaulted in Chandler after being lured from bus stop, suspect on the loose

Police say the suspect took the boy to a nearby apartment complex near McQueen and Warner roads and assaulted him.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Kim Powell
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police say a young boy was sexually assaulted after being lured away from his bus stop late last month.

Authorities say the assault happened on July 29, when a child said he had been lured from his Islands Elementary School bus stop by a man driving a golf cart just after 7 a.m. Police say the suspect took him to a nearby apartment complex near McQueen and Warner roads and assaulted him.

A woman who lives in the apartment complex said she normally sees a lot of kids near the bus stop, which is next to a playground. “During the school time it’s probably 15 to 20 that stand out here and apparently the letter said that, from what the little boy said, there was some ruse that allowed the guy to lead him away from the bus stop,” said Britney Matthews. “I guess he was in a golf cart so I think the kid might have assumed he was maintenance or something, I don’t know. So he was lured away from the bus stop and assaulted somewhere else on the property.”

TRENDING: Opendoor fined $62M to settle claims of cheating home sellers

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man with dark hair and dark eyes. He was seen riding a black golf cart and was wearing a dark blue or black colored shirt with letters on it, and dark pants that were possibly blue. Police say that despite maintenance workers frequently riding the carts and wearing similar clothing, they are currently looking for leads that aren’t apartment complex staff.

“If it’s not an employee of the apartment, which they’re saying it’s not, it’s kind of scary that someone is using that as a familiar person or as a familiar thing that kids see all the time in the complex to lure them away,” Matthews said.

Arizona’s Family obtained a statement from Gilbert Public Schools:

They also sent a letter to parents saying that they are asking parents and students to walk in groups, pay attention to their surroundings, and remind children to avoid talking to strangers. “The safety of our students is always a top priority for us, if you have any questions please don’t hesitate to reach out to our team here at Islands. We are here to help,” the letter said.

TRENDING: Woman killed after being hit by a car in west Phoenix

It’s unclear if anyone has been questioned yet as part of the investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to call Chandler PD at 480-782-4130.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.
Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says
Human remains found in barrel at Lake Mead
ONLY ON FOX5: New discoveries on first set of skeletal remains found at Lake Mead
A teen was killed in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7.
One killed, one injured in back-to-back shootings in midtown Tucson
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment

Latest News

Alex Maldonado, 21, is facing several charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run near Gates...
UPDATE: Man charged after July hit-and-run near Old Tucson
FLDS "prophet" Warren Jeffs issued a revelation from behind bars in June saying celestial...
Sex, Teens, and God: The Next Generation of Polygamy in Arizona
Musk disclosed in a series of regulatory filings that he unloaded about 8 million shares of his...
Elon Musk sells $7B in Tesla shares ahead of Twitter fight
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation
FILE - Former national security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for...
Iranian operative charged in plot to murder John Bolton