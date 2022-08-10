Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances continue!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, August 10th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our active monsoon pattern continues throughout the week as an upper-level high centers itself over the Four Corners region. Daily thunderstorm chances will remain in the forecast, especially during the afternoon and evening. Additional rounds may move through during the overnight hours. With the ground already so saturated, it won’t take as much rainfall to trigger flash flooding.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

