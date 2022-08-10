Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Police: Son arrested after father stabbed, killed at apartment

Las Vegas police arrested Jacob Racilis after they say he stabbed and killed his father.
Las Vegas police arrested Jacob Racilis after they say he stabbed and killed his father.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By KVVU Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A man is in custody after police in Las Vegas said he stabbed his father to death early Tuesday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at an apartment complex around 4 a.m.

LVMPD Lt. David Valenta said a 54-year-old Hispanic man was found dead in an apartment.

Valenta said the victim’s son was detained in connection with the stabbing. LVMPD identified the suspect as 21-year-old Jacob Racilis. Police said Racilis checked himself into a hospital to be treated for lacerations to his hand and reported the incident to staff himself.

LVMPD said Racilis was arrested and charged with murder. Police didn’t provide information on what led to the stabbing, KVVU reported.

LVMPD said the victim would be identified once his family has been notified.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.
Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says
Human remains found in barrel at Lake Mead
ONLY ON FOX5: New discoveries on first set of skeletal remains found at Lake Mead
A teen was killed in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7.
One killed, one injured in back-to-back shootings in midtown Tucson
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment

Latest News

FBI Director Christopher Wray was in Omaha, Neb., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
FBI Director Wray addresses threats, declines to comment on Mar-a-Lago search
Tennessee takes a different approach when it comes to homelessness in the state.
Tennessee tackling homelessness: Camping in certain areas could result in a felony charge
FILE - A federal judge ruled that Walgreens can be held responsible for contributing to San...
Judge: Walgreens contributed to San Francisco opioid crisis
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation
Tennessee takes a different approach when it comes to homelessness in the state.
Tennessee takes different approach with homelessness