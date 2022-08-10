TUSD offering free day care before and after school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s largest school district is offering free child care before and after school, thanks to district funding and a $2 million grant.

Reem Kievit, director of Community Schools and Preschool Programs, said it’s the first time they are able to offer child care for free. She said it’s an honor to help nearly 1,100 students in Tucson during tough times.

“After coming out of a two-year pandemic, and now dealing with inflation, and gas prices, and supply chain needs, and all sorts of stuff, I think it’s a beautiful and wonderful gift that we can give our families and communities,” Kievit said.

If you’re interested in child care, Kievit said you need to act fast because all 10 TUSD schools are already full and nearly all 13 KidCo programs are full. Two KidCo programs are still accepting applications.

Kievit said the program would be able to help more families if they could hire more staff.

“We have about 10 positions open, but we could have more because not all of our programs are running right now,” Kievit said.

She said they’re making the child care positions full-time jobs with benefits to try and persuade more people to apply for those jobs.

The employees will either help before or after school, then work at TUSD schools during their other work hours.

Because TUSD schools are full, they have a priority list for low socioeconomic, refugee, veteran families and families who work for the district.

If you’re interested in applying, click here.

