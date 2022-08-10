Woman stabbed her boyfriend to death at Glendale apartment, police say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A West Valley woman is now facing murder charges after police say she stabbed her boyfriend to death earlier this week. Glendale police were sent out to an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and Frier Drive, just south of Northern Avenue, after a reported stabbing Monday night.

Authorities say a neighbor called 911 after being told by the suspect, identified as Raeann Tyree Antonio, 24, that she had stabbed her boyfriend. Investigators believe there was some sort of argument inside Antonio’s apartment before police arrived.

Officers say the victim, identified as Nathaniel Richard Yardley, 29, was found with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries. Court records say Antonio is facing second-degree intentional murder charges. Her bail was set at $1 million, with her next court appearance set for Aug. 16.

