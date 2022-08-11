Advertise
Elderly woman dies; body found outside 8 days later

By Marlee Pinchok and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:02 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A trip to the backyard ended in tragedy when an elderly woman’s badly decomposed body was discovered after lying outside for several days.

Roy and Pat Patrick have lived in their Kentucky neighborhood for more than 40 years. They had grown to look out for a fellow neighbor down the road, an elderly woman who lived alone, exchanging waves and emails.

But one day, the Patricks told WSAZ they noticed something out of the ordinary.

“Buzzards were circling, and it’s not uncommon for a deer to die and the buzzards take care of them. I didn’t think too much about it until we saw two of them perched on her roof. I told Pat, ‘Something’s wrong,’” Roy Patrick said.

Their neighbor’s body was found in her backyard. According to the Boyd County coroner, it had been there for eight days. When she was found, her body was badly decomposed from a combination of intense heat and humidity and being preyed upon by animals.

The coroner says it appears the woman died of natural causes, but they’re waiting on autopsy reports.

“We’ll miss her,” Roy Patrick said.

He and his wife say following this incident, it’s a reminder of how important it is to check on your neighbors.

“Especially the ones who live alone, and she lived there alone. I said we should pay more attention to neighbors and family,” Pat Patrick said.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

