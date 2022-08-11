Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monsoon continues on!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, August 11th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our active monsoon pattern continues throughout the week as an upper-level high centers itself over the Four Corners region. Daily thunderstorm chances will remain in the forecast, especially during the afternoon and evening. Additional rounds may move through during the overnight hours. With the ground already so saturated, it won’t take much rainfall to trigger flash flooding.

THURSDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs around 100F.

FRIDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

