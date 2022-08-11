Milton Road closed because of crash on Tucson’s southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash closed Milton Road on Tucson’s southwest side Thursday morning, Aug. 11.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the scene of the collision was near Milton Road and Hopdown Lane, near Cardinal Avenue and Drexel Road.

Milton Road was closed between Hopdown Lane and Gunsight Lane to the west.

Traffic will be delayed. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes if traveling in the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

