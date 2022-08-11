Advertise
Oro Valley police warn of bear sighting near Pusch Ridge Christian Academy

A bear was seen near Linda Vista Boulevard and Oracle Road behind Pusch Ridge Christian Academy...
A bear was seen near Linda Vista Boulevard and Oracle Road behind Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on Thursday, Aug. 11.(Oro Valley Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Oro Valley on Thursday, Aug. 11, warned people to be cautious after a bear was sighted near Pusch Ridge Christian Academy.

The bear was seen near Linda Vista Boulevard and Oracle Road behind the school.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department was notified of the sighting.

Hikers and residents of the neighborhood behind the school should be cautious.

