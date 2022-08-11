Oro Valley police warn of bear sighting near Pusch Ridge Christian Academy

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Oro Valley on Thursday, Aug. 11, warned people to be cautious after a bear was sighted near Pusch Ridge Christian Academy.

The bear was seen near Linda Vista Boulevard and Oracle Road behind the school.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department was notified of the sighting.

Hikers and residents of the neighborhood behind the school should be cautious.

