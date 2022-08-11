Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Pima County finishes counting ballots in Aug. 2 primary

(Pima County)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:34 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Elections Department has finished counting ballots from the Aug. 2 Primary Election, officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Unofficial results can be found on the county’s website, and a interactive link of results is available on the Arizona Secretary of State’s website.

The Elections Department will prepare a canvas of the primary election, which will be submitted to the Board of Supervisors for approval at its next meeting.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.
Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says
Early morning storms bring heavy rain to Arizona.
Southern Arizona residents dealing with aftermath of wet microburst
Human remains found in barrel at Lake Mead
ONLY ON FOX5: New discoveries on first set of skeletal remains found at Lake Mead
Police say the suspect took him to a nearby apartment complex near McQueen and Warner roads and...
Child sexually assaulted in Chandler after being lured from bus stop, suspect on the loose
Tucson’s largest school district is offering free child care before and after school, thanks to...
TUSD offering free day care before and after school

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Arizona on Thursday
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate