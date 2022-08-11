Pima County finishes counting ballots in Aug. 2 primary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Elections Department has finished counting ballots from the Aug. 2 Primary Election, officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Unofficial results can be found on the county’s website , and a interactive link of results is available on the Arizona Secretary of State’s website .

The Elections Department will prepare a canvas of the primary election, which will be submitted to the Board of Supervisors for approval at its next meeting.

