Tucson gets $25 million for road repair

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says fixing 22nd Street from Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard is desperately needed.  That’s part of the reason he announced $25-million-dollars to help start the project during a stop in Tucson.

“We’re looking for projects that are going to meet a clear need, projects that will have economic benefit and that are going to enhance safety,” he said.

It is 1 of 4 Arizona projects getting money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which passed late last year. Arizona Senators Krysten Sinema and Mark Kelly were big drivers in getting the legislation passed.

“It’s taking into consideration other people’s priorities and listening to them. It’s all about compromise,” said Senator Kelly.

Construction could start in 2023. When it’s done, the current bridge will be replaced and have a higher weight capacity.  That will allow for busses, trucks, and ambulances to travel over the bridge again. There will also be three lanes of travel instead of two.

