UPDATE: Man charged after July hit-and-run near Old Tucson

Alex Maldonado, 21, is facing several charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run near Gates...
Alex Maldonado, 21, is facing several charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run near Gates Pass in Pima County on July 25. The crash left 26-year-old David Moreno dead.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:47 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 21-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly hit another man, killing him, and drove away on July 25.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Alex Maldonado was apprehended around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the port of entry in Nogales.

Maldonado has been charged with failure to remain on the scene of a fatal collision and is currently being held at the Santa Cruz County Jail, pending extradition to Pima County.

On July 25, authorities were called out to an area near Kinney and Gates Pass roads, close to Old Tucson, after a man’s body was found. The man was later identified as 26-year-old David Moreno.

