UPDATE: Milton road crash leaves one dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash on Tucson’s southwest side left one woman dead Thursday morning, Aug. 11.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the scene of the collision was near Milton Road and Hopdown Lane, near Cardinal Avenue and Drexel Road.

Shortly after 4 a.m., deputies said, they were called to the scene of the collision, where they found a woman who had suffered extensive injuries.

Though she was treated at the scene, she ultimately died there.

The woman was later identified as 33-year-old Nadia Badillo.

