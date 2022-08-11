Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

VIDEO: Truck loses porta-potties on highway; several cars damaged

Drivers in Wisconsin had to dodge porta-potties that were spilled onto Interstate 94. (Source: WISN, WISCONSIN DOT, BROADCASTIFY, STILL PHOTO-VERN HICKS, CNN)
By Nick Bohr
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A flatbed truck lost several portable toilets while traveling in Wisconsin, leaving drivers trying to dodge them on a highway.

“I see a porta-potty flying back at me, and I tried my best to swerve out of the way, but it hit my driver’s side, causing me to pull over,” said driver Alex Hilario.

Another driver, Vern Hicks, said the items on the highway seemed to appear out of nowhere.

“I didn’t know what it was at first until I hit it and thought, ‘I just hit a porta-john in the middle of I-94,’” Hicks said.

According to Hicks, his car had serious damage and might have to be totaled.

Authorities responded to the incident, shutting down a portion of the highway to clear the portable toilets.

According to officials, four damaged cars had to be towed from the scene, but no injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.
Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says
Early morning storms bring heavy rain to Arizona.
Southern Arizona residents dealing with aftermath of wet microburst
Human remains found in barrel at Lake Mead
ONLY ON FOX5: New discoveries on first set of skeletal remains found at Lake Mead
Police say the suspect took him to a nearby apartment complex near McQueen and Warner roads and...
Child sexually assaulted in Chandler after being lured from bus stop, suspect on the loose
Tucson’s largest school district is offering free child care before and after school, thanks to...
TUSD offering free day care before and after school

Latest News

FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
Pima County finishes counting ballots in Aug. 2 primary
Gasoline prices are dropping back toward the $4 a gallon mark, their lowest point in more than...
Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months
Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home