West Nile Virus spotted in mosquitoes in Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Public Health Services District recently detected West Nile Virus in some mosquitoes, and are asking residents to be vigilant in preventing mosquito bites and breeding during monsoon.

The county typically does regular surveillance, searching for specific mosquitoes associated with the disease. Not all mosquitoes transmit the disease, officials said.

The county then uses the data from the mosquitoes to help guide disease prevention efforts and reduce the risks of mosquito-borne illnesses, according to a news release.

Chris Reimus, who manages the county’s Environmental Health program, said they saw a significant rise in the virus, both in Pinal County and statewide, in 2021.

“This year, things have progressed more slowly, but it is still important to be vigilant to protect our community,” he was quoted as saying. “Our program focuses on surveillance and source reduction of mosquito breeding areas. If everyone does their share to reduce mosquito breeding in the community, it can go a long way to protect our citizens and their families from disease.”

While not everyone who gets the virus has symptoms, some who do may experience lasting or permanent effects. In the worst cases, West Nile Virus can be fatal.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.