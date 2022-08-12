Arizona filling gap in border wall with double-stacked shipping containers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona will use shipping containers to fill a gap in the border wall.

According to Gov. Doug Ducey, the state began work on the 1,000-foot gap in Yuma Friday, Aug. 12, and that work could be completed in days.

The state will use double-stacked shipping containers that will be reinforced with concertina wire at the top. The containers will be linked together and then welded shut. The container wall would be around 22 feet high.

Ducey issued an executive order to allow the state to take the steps needed to secure that portion of the border.

“Arizona has had enough,” Ducey said. “We can’t wait any longer. The Biden administration’s lack of urgency on border security is a dereliction of duty. For the last two years, Arizona has made every attempt to work with Washington to address the crisis on our border. Time and time again we’ve stepped in to clean up their mess. Arizonans can’t wait any longer for the federal government to deliver on their delayed promises.”

The move comes days after the Biden Administration said the “Remain in Mexico” policy was ending.

“Our border communities are being used as the entryway to the United States, overwhelming law enforcement, hospitals, nonprofits and residents,” Ducey said. “It’s our responsibility to protect our citizens and law enforcement from this unprecedented crisis. With the resources and manpower in the right places, our Border Patrol and law enforcement will be better equipped to do their jobs well and prevent cartels from exploiting our communities. That’s exactly what our barrier mission will do.”

